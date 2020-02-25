CLEMSON | In May of 2013, Alabama had won back-to-back national titles and no one would've called you crazy if you predicted the Tide would win five crowns in a row.

A lot of people would've called you crazy if you predicted Clemson was on the verge of putting itself into college football's regal class. On the verge of giving Nick Saban absolute fits.

So that's the backdrop of the time when Thad Turnipseed thought it was a good idea to leave Alabama for Clemson, to take a massive pay cut and buy what his old friend Dabo Swinney was selling.

"I said, 'Dabo, I'm not leaving,'" Turnipseed recalled a few years ago. "He said, 'Thad, you're too full of Alabama. You don't know anything different. You've done everything you can at Alabama. Sometimes in life you have to step back two steps to move two steps forward.' Give him credit because he saw that. He's a recruiter. He got my mind spinning."