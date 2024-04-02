BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The state of South Carolina consistenty churns out productive college receivers.

As Clemson puts its eyes on opening its pursuits for the next cycle in two months, the Tigers recently played host to arguably the best in his class in Irmo's Donovan Murph who was in town with his parents and grandfather.

Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Miami, Penn State, North Carolina, South Carolina and a host of other programs have already offered.

Tigerillustrated.com has the latest on Murph's visit and his recruitment in our third update of the day.

