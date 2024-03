BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson has a bull's-eye locked on one offensive lineman from Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day in five-star David Sanders Jr., and the Tigers are thoroughly involved with his successor on the recruiting radar - 6'6, 283-pound Leo Delaney who is raking in the offers.

Tigerillustrated.com just spoke with Delaney who was in Clemson with Sanders on Wednesday.

COVETED OFFENSIVE LINEMAN MAKES SECOND CLEMSON VISIT WITHIN A WEEK (For subscribers-only)

