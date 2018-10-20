THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel CLEMSON -- N.C. State was a couple of plays away the last two years. The Wolfpack was a couple of million plays away Saturday at Death Valley. State's coaches and players kept telling themselves they just had to make the few plays they didn't make in 2016 and 2017. Do that, and they'd close the deal this time. Official Tigerillustrated.com N.C. State @ Clemson In-game Thread (For Subscribers-Only) As if it was a given that this would be a white-knuckle affair too. More like a brass-knuckle affair. "I thought we were going to play a heck of a game and we didn't," said Dave Doeren, who watched 85 players on Clemson's roster get on the field. Dabo Swinney and his players can talk all they want about how they treat every game the same, how they treat a game with Furman just like a game with Texas A&M or Florida State or N.C. State.

No. 3 Clemson will head to Tallahassee next week a perfect 7-0 and clicking on all cylinders. AP

And undoubtedly that even-keeled approach has played a big part in making Clemson a steadily elite program. But let's not pretend we didn't see and feel a different kind of Clemson on this afternoon. A Clemson that rises to the occasion of what is being billed as the biggest game of the weekend in college football, and probably the biggest remaining challenge on the Tigers' regular-season schedule. A Clemson that sees, and then pounces, on an opportunity to make a resounding statement that these Tigers are here and not going anywhere. Facing its first ranked opponent since the Sugar Bowl against Alabama, Clemson was more than fit for the moment in a 41-7 smashing that strongly suggested the Tigers are on their way to yet another ACC title. And, yep, back to the College Football Playoff for the fourth straight year. "There was a real edge to this group all week," Swinney said. "They were eager to get back to work. You're getting ready to play an undefeated team, at home, homecoming, all that stuff. It's a lot of fun." And oh, what fun it was. The defensive line pillaged. The secondary smothered. Trevor Lawrence and the receivers did just about whatever they wanted. So many people spent the week wondering why the spread was so high at 17 points. So many people walked out of the stadium wondering why it wasn't higher. The thirty-four point margin was deceptive. If not for the goal-line offense and field-goal team messing up a couple of opportunities in the first half, it would have been worse. Lawrence completed 26 of 39 passes for 308 yards and a touchdown. Ryan Finley threw for 156 yards, two interceptions and no touchdowns on a 21-of-34 clip. N.C. State crossed midfield just once in the first half, and by that time it was pretty much over with Clemson up 24-0. At that point the Tigers had 289 yards to N.C. State's 100, and 16 first downs to the Pack's four. The Tigers finished with 471 yards to the Wolfpack's 297 and converted 8 of 15 third-downs while the Pack was 2-of-12.

Trevor Lawrence has just two interceptions in seven games. Lawrence threw for over 300 yards against N.C. State. AP

State entered this game ranked first nationally in third-down conversions at 60.8 percent.

"I thought our defense was awesome," Swinney said. "Ten tackles for loss, and we controlled the line of scrimmage." Last year, one of the big stories coming out of Clemson's 38-31 win in Raleigh was Bradley Chubb stealing a bunch of Kelly Bryant's towels. Hopefully Doeren has kept some of them. Because he'll need something to clean up the mess Clemson made of his team. Supposed stud receiver Kelvin Harmon dropped a deep ball that probably would've been a touchdown when Clemson led 14-0. That was pretty big. Finley wasn't able to get his hands on a premature snap after the Pack finally crossed midfield, and Dexter Lawrence recovered. Doeren got greedy late in the first half and it cost him when K'Von Wallace snared a tipped ball and ran it back 46 yards to the 4. Jalen Williams picked off another Finley pass near the goal line in the third quarter to eliminate most of the remaining suspense. On the other side, Clemson's receivers reminded everyone that they're pretty good too. Tee Higgins was unstoppable in accounting for 119 receiving yards on eight catches, including a deep fingertip grab on third-and-8 that he took in for a 46-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 with 2:59 left in the first quarter. Justyn Ross had five catches for 75 yards, Hunter Renfrow had five grabs for 41 yards, and Trevion Thompson had four catches for 45. The Tigers rushed for just 91 yards on 32 carries, but N.C. State came in daring Clemson to throw and the Tigers obliged. Finley and his receivers looked like a well-oiled machine coming in while leading the Wolfpack to its first 5-0 start since 2002. But this wasn't Boston College, Virginia or Marshall on the other side of the ball Saturday. Clemson's defensive backs played like they were insulted by the belief that State's strength might exploit this supposed weakness.

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren looks on in Death Valley Saturday. Doeren is now 2-12 versus ranked teams, 0-6 against Clemson. AP

Clemson's defensive line played like it had spent two weeks hearing from the coaches that State's offensive line owned them in last year's game. This was a proud, dominant bunch marking its territory and reminding everyone it's still the bully on the block. The Tigers beat the Wolfpack for the seventh straight season and the 14th time in the last 15 years. Harmon had eight catches for 155 yards last year against Clemson. This time: two catches for 13 yards. Isaiah Simmons said the entire team took exception to State's players and coaches saying Clemson "escaped" the last two years. "We took this game personal because of all the things they've been saying this week. We wanted to make sure there wasn't a question." Doeren dropped to 0-6 against Clemson and sat through much of the second half watching a procession of Tigers backups slap around his starters. State had a chance to score at the end to make the score look not as awful. But at the 9-yard line, Doeren elected to let the clock run out. On this day, he knew his team was a million plays away. "N.C. State is a good team," Swinney said. "They just ran into a team that was playing to its potential."

