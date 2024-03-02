The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the season series, improved to 8-1, while the Gamecocks dropped to 8-2.

COLUMBIA -- Andrew Ciufo hit a walkoff solo homer with two outs in the 12th inning to lift No. 10 Clemson to a 5-4 win over No. 12 South Carolina at Segra Park on Saturday.

Cam Cannarella, who earlier extended his hitting streak to 17 games dating to 2023, ripped a two-out double in the fourth inning to score the game’s first two runs.

Will Tippett led off the fifth inning with a homer to cut Clemson’s lead in half.

In the eighth inning, Jacob Hinderleider ripped a two-run homer, his third of the year.

In the ninth inning, pinch-hitter Blake Jackson hit a run-scoring triple. Two batters later, Ethan Petry belted a two-run homer to tie the score 4-4. After the Gamecocks had retired 12 Tigers in a row, Ciufo stepped to the plate and sent a home run to left-center for his second long ball of the year. His home run marked Clemson’s first walkoff home run to beat South Carolina in series history in the 334th all-time meeting.

Matthew Marchal (2-0) earned the win, while Garrett Gainey (0-1) suffered the loss.

Tiger starter Tristan Smith pitched 5.0 strong innings, allowing three hits, one run and one walk with a career-high nine strikeouts. Ethan Darden (3.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 K), Rob Hughes (1.2 IP, O R, 2 BB, 2 K) and Lucas MahlStedt (1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER) joined Marchal in drawing relief work for the Tigers.

The series continues Sunday when the two teams play at Doug Kingsmore Stadium at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

