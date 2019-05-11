Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

There are multiple times each year where some blowhard starts taking shots at the value of recruiting rankings, pointing to how this two-star thrived and this five-star flopped. At which point this observer gets defensive and suggests that while there is great variance by individual, stars do matter in the aggregate; they don’t guarantee success, but you almost certainly need them to get there.

Several teams have stockpiled five-star players through the years, to a far greater degree than Clemson.

But if you’re looking for reasons why the Tigers have and could continue sustaining the best run in program history – and why the dynasty word began being used after this last national title – Clemson’s quarterback recruiting has to factor awfully high on the list.

Surely it’s magnified in the NFL, but at all levels of football, no position means more to a program’s outcomes and direction than quarterback.