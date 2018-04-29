THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has had no problems signing top-shelf talent at quarterback since landing the job in December of 2008.
In any other year where spring storylines weren't dominated by the progress of five-star true freshman Trevor Lawrence, Clemson fans would be dancing in the streets over the acquisition of four-star quarterback Taisun Phommachanh of Avon (CT), the No. 5-rated dual-threat QB prospect in the nation according to Rivals.com.
In this feature Tigerillustrated.com takes an inside look at several acquisitions at the position by Clemson's coaching staff and much more.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news