Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has had no problems signing top-shelf talent at quarterback since landing the job in December of 2008.

In any other year where spring storylines weren't dominated by the progress of five-star true freshman Trevor Lawrence, Clemson fans would be dancing in the streets over the acquisition of four-star quarterback Taisun Phommachanh of Avon (CT), the No. 5-rated dual-threat QB prospect in the nation according to Rivals.com.