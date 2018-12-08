Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

There’s quite a break (as breaks go) between the ACC Championship and when Clemson next hits the practice fields.

But I’d argue that at least for the coaching staff, it feels shorter than ever.

The short period between ACC title game and first practice, combined with the heightened importance of the early signing period (December 19), has really condensed the amount of time Clemson can actively recruit this month to little more than a week.

So the staff really has had to prioritize which prospects it will see and when in this span.