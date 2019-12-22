THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

We recently went back and watched some footage from late in the 2010 season, when Dabo Swinney was trying to explain why the Tigers had somehow lost their way and their confidence amid a 6-7 disappointment.

What's poignant about some of those times is how downcast Swinney looked at times. Yes, he's always been eternally optimistic and jovial by nature. But during those days, when he was still trying to pull so many disparate levers to calibrate the football program to his ideal specifications, there were times when you could see the pressure and frustration etched on his face.

After his second full season, Swinney was 19-15 as head coach. In the nine seasons since, he is 111-15.