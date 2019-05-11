Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Details are a bit fuzzy, but I remember sitting in Clemson’s new dining area in the WestZone stadium facility not terribly long after it opened circa 2012.

Each table featured a placard celebrating Dabo Swinney for some coach of the year honor, and my quick thoughts at the time were that the display felt a bit too aggrandizing. Obviously they were meant for recruits and not the folks who ate their most days. But it’s one thing to promote the program, another to have the head coach’s face at every table.

I stand corrected.

Swinney’s profile has clearly played an immeasurable role in Clemson ascending to a national brand.