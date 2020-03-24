CLEMSON | In the now-legendary binder Dabo Swinney feverishly pulled together in the fall of 2008 to present his vision for Clemson football, every aspect of the program was covered.

Including what he had planned for the offensive line.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

This is what he typed in big, bold lettering:

To compete for Conference title and BCS, need to sign "NFL" linemen; especially on offense. Last first day offensive lineman drafted, 1979!

If you want to play offensive line in the NFL, Clemson is where you need to come!