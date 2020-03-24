News More News
Dabo Swinney's big plans for offensive line recruiting

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON | In the now-legendary binder Dabo Swinney feverishly pulled together in the fall of 2008 to present his vision for Clemson football, every aspect of the program was covered.

Including what he had planned for the offensive line.

This is what he typed in big, bold lettering:

To compete for Conference title and BCS, need to sign "NFL" linemen; especially on offense. Last first day offensive lineman drafted, 1979!

If you want to play offensive line in the NFL, Clemson is where you need to come!

Offensive lineman Marcus Tate is one of 10 Clemson commits with at least a four-star billing by Rivals.com.
Over the years, an amazing number of plans outlined in that binder have taken shape. From assistant coaches identified (and later hired), to the expansion of the support staff, to enhanced facilities, to the fruition of his "All-In" ethos, and countless other items, Swinney's ability to identify exactly what Clemson needed even during those turbulent times brings awe to this day.

