CLEMSON -- Clemson defensive tackles Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro will remain with the Tigers in 2023, the two announced on Friday.

Both were anticipated to return after giving consideration to making an early jump to the NFL.

Davis was a first-team All-ACC selection in each of the last two years. The Apopka (Fla.) native, who received a four-star billing from Rivals.com out of high school, will enter the 2023 season with over 1,500 snaps and 43 games (39 starts) in his Clemson career.

Orhorhoro, a third-team all-conference selection in 2022, his best season to date, logged a career-high 495 snaps last fall. Orhorhoro will head into the 2023 season with over 1,100 snaps and 41 games (18 starts) in his career.

Veteran Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas announced earlier this week his intention to return for the 2023 season, while K.J. Henry declared for the NFL Draft. The Tigers will get veteran depth player (DE) Justin Mascoll back. (DE) Myles Murphy and (LB) Trenton Simpson declared for the draft last month.

Defensive backs (S) Jalyn Phillips and (CB) Sheridan Jones also said earlier this week they will remain with the Tigers in 2023.

