Decision coming from Clemson's safety target
Clemson has fared awfully well with some late safety acquisitions in recent years, including Isaiah Simmons, K'Von Wallace and Nolan Turner.
The target to be this year's 11th-hour acquisition took his official visit this past weekend.
Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic's Kylon Griffin spent Friday evening through early Sunday afternoon on campus with his parents.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news