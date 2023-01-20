It's interesting to look back now at the overall defensive evolution of this team, and where a clear resurgence began.

Yet Brad Brownell's one concern at the time was his same concern during and after Tuesday's loss at Wake Forest:

When PJ Hall is just getting back from a totally missed offseason because of two surgeries and you've managed to beat Penn State, Wake Forest and Towson, you're doing pretty well.

CLEMSON -- In early December, Clemson was 8-2 and even that start was refreshing and invigorating given the circumstances.

It came after Clemson made the short trip to Atlanta and endured a long evening against Loyola.

Statistics from that game indicate the Ramblers were really good. They shot 56.3 percent from the field and made 12-of-24 3-pointers in a 76-58 dusting of the Tigers.

But the bigger picture suggests Loyola is not a very good team: They have won just once since and are 6-12 overall with an 0-6 record in the Atlantic 10.

After that game was when Brownell and his staff made the calculated decision to go to a bigger lineup, moving Hunter Tyson to small forward and starting Ian Schieffelin at the 4 position.

The move became even more vital recently with Alex Hemenway's prolonged absence.

"That was just kind of the last straw," Brownell said of that game against Loyola.

The debut of the new lineup came in a total blitz of Richmond, and that started a seven-game winning streak culminating in last Saturday's home victory over Duke.

Back in December, it was hard to look ahead optimistically to road games at Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh without thinking the Tigers needed to button things up defensively to have a chance.

But the Tigers went back to Atlanta and held Georgia Tech to 5-of-23 shooting from 3 in a convincing victory, and then came back home and limited N.C. State to 30.9-percent shooting overall.

Antagonistic defense was a major part of the victory over Duke, which missed 17 of 20 shots from beyond the arc and shot 38 percent overall. At that point, Clemson had yielded just 37.5 percent shooting over the seven-game winning streak.

But then came Tuesday, when Clemson ran into a Wake Forest team at the top of its game offensively. A swift, fresh Deacons group combined with a tired, injured Clemson roster was not a good combination for the Tigers as Wake scored 48 first-half points and shot 45.9 percent for the game in the 87-77 win.

Certainly it didn't help that Chase Hunter was missing; he was the same guy who hounded Tyree Appleby in the first meeting and held him to eight points on 3-of-13 shooting. Appleby was sensational in the rematch, playing all 40 minutes and scoring 24 points with seven assists, five steals and a whopping nine fouls drawn.

But Brownell still expected better. He said his players were so preoccupied with stopping the Deacons individually that they weren't as cognizant and alert with help defense.

"You're not going to have your A game every night, but you better compete and figure out other ways to get things done," he said. "Tonight we didn't quite have it, and Wake played better than us and beat us.

"(Wake) got the ball to better positions on the court than we would like. That's where I thought our defense was a little slow. We looked a little bit tired at times, and we just weren't as good as they were. They were very sharp and aggressive, and we had some young guards out there at times that probably took some bad angles and got exposed on some things."

Clemson now prepares for Saturday's visit from a Virginia Tech team that is just 11-7 overall and 1-6 in the ACC, having lost six games in a row, but a team that is not easy to defend -- particularly after the return of guard Hunter Catoor, who was absent for the Tigers' recent victory in Blacksburg.

