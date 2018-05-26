Ticker
Pecking order

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com Staff

Our take on Clemson's official, post-spring depth chart.

First of all, zero surprise at Kelly Bryant listed as the starter ahead of Clemson's new ray of Sunshine.

Bryant had an awful day in the spring game. Bryant had an awful night in the Superdome.

Kelly Bryant held off 5-star quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Hunter Johnson this spring, retain his starting job heading into fall camp.
