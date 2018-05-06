THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It's been just over a year since former Clemson All-American quarterback Deshaun Watson was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.

In part one of this two-part photo feature as a tribute to the greatest football player to ever wear a Clemson uniform, Tigerillustrated.com takes a look back at the last 12 months of the Watson Era in the professional ranks, both on and off the field.