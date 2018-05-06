Ticker
Deshaun Watson one year later

Cris Ard • TigerIllustrated.com
It's been just over a year since former Clemson All-American quarterback Deshaun Watson was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.

In part one of this two-part photo feature as a tribute to the greatest football player to ever wear a Clemson uniform, Tigerillustrated.com takes a look back at the last 12 months of the Watson Era in the professional ranks, both on and off the field.

Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
AP
AP
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
AP
AP
Getty
AP
Getty
AP
AP
Getty
Getty
AP
Getty
Getty
Getty
Getty
AP
AP
Getty
Getty
US Presswire
US Presswire
US Presswire
AP

{{ article.author_name }}