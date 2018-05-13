Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-13 13:56:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Deshaun Watson one year later - Part 2

Cris Ard • TigerIllustrated.com
Publisher

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It's been just over a year since former Clemson All-American quarterback Deshaun Watson was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.

Recruiting stars | Is UGA vs. Clemson annually a good idea? | The time is now | Weekend Football Nuggets

In part two of this two-part photo feature as a tribute to the greatest football player to ever wear a Clemson uniform, Tigerillustrated.com takes a look back at the last 12 months of the Watson Era in the professional ranks, both on and off the field.

RELATED TIGERILLUSTRATED.com ARTICLES:

PHOTOS: Deshaun Watson one year later - Part 1

Cudqdi8doli1j1lyioyn
AP
Skmgmybe4ynwchvdkfsw
AP
Os8lsln9vt4ctlifqqrz
US Presswire
Iq86zgjh7a0yv8ogoecp
AP
Ohqoqcyb2qqxg2jjuywf
US Presswire
V14vwekbpa1bnww9ihdn
AP
Tflf0phxtebhxobtagph
AP
Kpc77lwvpbagp2cmuqjj
Getty
Neggb2qstsif99ll3d2i
AP
Lm4dsdlftncrwwzx0djz
US Presswire
Lmordffihumgadgx6wyu
Getty
Wwwgz6bhj3h5g2aw7yn9
Getty
Ij8wuxhhyjalnhzqqcv6
US Presswire
Yxlwpkuvqtun5pkuxsfe
US Presswire
Zkzzxggebgcefjo2g2rj
Getty
Ifnjenhde7hteft0rd42
AP
Ornmax6wgmmaubccb3cx
Getty
Vxlmnrbstjg9ijinswaw
Getty
Auqkdduwvgso5dicbh4p
Getty
Wadlhffbewlb37drnrip
Getty
Uwlyzopjmojynccvovl6
Getty
Jy3pbnc7p4copahbwwjc
US Presswire
Tvk9za65xeopjapu3zql
Getty
Ob4n5abxqgndhcylc0zk
AP

May DEALS on CLEMSON apparel & gear

The Tiger Fan Shop now has plenty of officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel & gear in stock and MARKED DOWN!

Click HERE to see all apparel and gear supplies in inventory.

Dqkmcpxntkcicxf2rugh
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}