Deshaun Watson one year later - Part 2
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
It's been just over a year since former Clemson All-American quarterback Deshaun Watson was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.
Recruiting stars | Is UGA vs. Clemson annually a good idea? | The time is now | Weekend Football Nuggets
In part two of this two-part photo feature as a tribute to the greatest football player to ever wear a Clemson uniform, Tigerillustrated.com takes a look back at the last 12 months of the Watson Era in the professional ranks, both on and off the field.
RELATED TIGERILLUSTRATED.com ARTICLES:
May DEALS on CLEMSON apparel & gear
The Tiger Fan Shop now has plenty of officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel & gear in stock and MARKED DOWN!
Click HERE to see all apparel and gear supplies in inventory.