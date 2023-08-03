We've got that friend(s) in our lives, and you perhaps do, too. Or maybe you're that guy.

Whereas diplomacy, polite tact and time and place are our deal -- well, those don't register for this personality.

They're blunt. Direct. Not afraid of confrontation or conflict. Show them a rule, they'll find a way to circumvent it. They'll find a way to get their way.

Florida State will annoy the heck out of you sometimes. Others -- hey, maybe they're good to have around.

As Larry outlined earlier this week, how Clemson is handling the discussion about the ACC hurdles and realignment is the antithesis to FSU's approach, and that's rather predictable considering the established identities of the respective universities and the people we know to be pulling various strings.

But if I'm among the Clemson brass, I'm happy the FSU representatives said what they said and how they said it.