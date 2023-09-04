And Cade Klubnik , the guy who was going to team with Riley to make things oh so different, was the triggerman for more of the same.

Late Monday night, Uiagalelei was fresh off an impressive showing in his Oregon State debut.

It was supposed to be better not only because Dabo Swinney went outside the family to pluck Riley from TCU, but also because DJ Uiagalelei was finally gone.

It was supposed to be so much better than last year under Brandon Streeter , and the year before under Tony Elliott .

One game into Riley's Clemson tenure, Clemson's offense is fast at making fans violently ill.

When Garrett Riley took over last winter as the hottest offensive coordinator in the country, he promised that his offense would be fast and it would be violent.

Or maybe "more of the same" is an insult to what was here before.

Because this was worse.

Air Raid?

More like Error Raid.

Yes, it's way too early to cast Riley's tenure as doomed. And way too early to say Klubnik can't give this offense what it needs.

But after this 28-7 humiliation at Duke, it's not too early to say this team has a long way to go before it starts talking playoff.

Swinney recently told his team it was "on the clock" to bring home the program's first national title since 2018.

Now the clock is ticking on a Sept. 23 visit from a Florida State team that looked far more championship-worthy in its opener.

Duke had suffered 28 consecutive losses against AP Top 10 teams since Steve Spurrier's 1989 team engineered an upset of the No. 7 Tigers.

Fifteen years later, Swinney was a second-year assistant on Tommy Bowden's staff when the 2004 Tigers went to Durham and suffered one of the most humiliating defeats in Bowden's tenure.

Swinney built a program that was supposed to be immune to losses like this.

That was immune to losses like this. For a long, long time.

But then came six losses over the previous two seasons, including a home loss to South Carolina last season that snapped a 40-game home winning streak.

Including a blowout loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl, where Clemson moved the ball plenty but ... oh this sounds familiar ... self-destructed near the end zone.

The Tigers one-upped themselves Monday in scoring territory, losing two fumbles near the end zone and having a short field goal tipped to come up scoreless another time (and that was on top of a blocked field goal in the first half).

Even after a miserable three quarters, things still felt manageable early in the fourth quarter when Clemson plowed to the 1-yard line and faced first-and-goal.

A 14-13 lead was a yard away. It felt almost like a win was a yard away too, because the defense was dominating and the offense was actually starting to feel good about itself even after the fumbled exchange between Klubnik and Will Shipley earlier near the end zone.

But then left tackle Tristan Leigh was bulldozed by Anthony Nelson, whose helmet hit the ball that Klubnik had just handed to Phil Mafah.

The ball popped loose, to the ground and right into the arms of Jaylen Stinson, who took it all the way back to Clemson's 33.

And that was basically it.

Last December, Clemson seemed to be riding high even after the loss to South Carolina because it dominated North Carolina for yet another ACC championship, and Klubnik was the catalyst.

Now in their last two games the Tigers have lost by 17 to Tennessee and by three touchdowns to Duke.

To Duke.

Yes, this offense did total 422 yards with 213 on the ground and 209 through the air while registering 29 first downs and converting 7 of 15 third downs.

Plenty of reason to think this offense can look a lot better if it just gets out of its own way.

But well, at this point that "if" is getting bigger and bigger.

And so do the laughs in response to the idea that this team looks capable of returning to the playoff.

