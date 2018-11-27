THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel CLEMSON -- As Clemson prepared for LSU in December of 2012, an endless loop of the Tigers' win over N.C. State played on television monitors in the hallways of the football office. And it made Brent Venables sick to his stomach. ALSO READ: Tuesday Update on 5-star D.J. Uiagalelei | 5-star Defensive End Talks Clemson Visit The Wolfpack put up 48 points that night and piled up 597 yards -- 493 and five touchdowns through the air courtesy of Mike Glennon. That was Venables' 11th game at Clemson. This was before he built this defense into a monster, so seeing N.C. State go up and down the field in a 62-48 victory wasn't a great shock even though it was far from fun either.

Through 12 games SAM linebacker Isaiah Simmons joins Kendall Joseph in leading Clemson's defense in tackles (74). Tigerillustrated.com

Last Saturday was Venables' 95th game at Clemson. And though the Tigers walked away with a fifth straight win over their rival and a perfect regular season, Venables had that same sick feeling. The Tigers came in salivating at the thought of humiliating South Carolina for the big 5-bomb. Instead, the defense treated everyone to a Big 12-bomb. Before we go any further, two points: 1) Folks, Venables more than deserves a mulligan. He's built an absolute monster during his seven seasons here, and no one else has produced a defense that's been as consistently dominant over that stretch. 2) Folks, this was bad. There is simply no sugar-coating the ugliness that unfolded as Jake Bentley and his receivers found wide-open spaces in Clemson's defense. All night long. Venables wasn't interested in spinning it yesterday at his weekly press conference, a day after he sifted through the ugliness on film. In the immediate aftermath Saturday night, Venables used these words to describe what he saw: Painful, disappointed, embarrassed, disgusted, pathetic. Monday, he added two more terms to describe the 10 or 12 plays that featured major breakdowns in alignment: "Abomination" and "asinine." "I wish I had a megaphone, or unlimited timeouts, because those are the things you saw from the sidelines," he said. "We had a Cover 2 call and we don't run with the seam route and Bentley finds him across the middle. This is Week 12. Those are basic and fundamental things that for some reason some guys were forgetting. "We didn't play well, and we didn't coach well either. We did enough good things to win and we're not sitting here tooting our own horn about it, but you got to have perspective. Thank goodness our offense totally dominated the game from start to finish. And we needed them."

Under Brent Venables, Clemson's defense is giving up 14 points per game, just slightly more than its allowance a year ago (13.6 ppg). US Presswire

First-year coordinator Bryan McClendon out-coached his distinguished counterpart. There is no disputing that.

There's also no disputing that such an occurrence was a shock to see given how much trouble South Carolina had been moving the ball against Venables' defense the past two meetings. Bentley, jittery against Clemson in 2016 and 2017, was calm and composed as he made passes easy and difficult (more the former than latter). Texas A&M sliced up Clemson's back end in the second game, but the Aggies' receivers made a bunch of competitive plays. That's going to happen sometimes, as torturous as it was in the moment. What happened Saturday night is inexcusable, and it's refreshing to hear that neither Venables nor his boss have come close to excusing it. Sometimes coaches watch the game film and it's not as bad as it seemed in real-time. This one felt worse. Ninety-five percent of the time, Venables' defense dominates the opposition. But on the rare occasion this group struggles, the pattern is familiar. What we saw Saturday was a close replica of what we saw in 2017 at Syracuse: A tempo offense presents funky formations. Clemson tries to adjust to said formations before the snap. The ball is snapped when the Tigers are not set. When your linebackers and safeties are looking toward the sideline as the ball is snapped, is there any wonder that there are open spaces a few seconds later? We saw some of the same stuff two years ago when Pitt came in and won 43-42. And some of the same stuff in the first battle against Alabama, when Lane Kiffin schemed up a bunch of big plays by creating confusion.

K'Von Wallace has 45 tackles and a team-high six pass-breakups. US Presswire