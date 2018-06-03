But just when things seemed easy for the Tigers, just when everyone could reach out and touch the next step on the journey to Omaha, Vanderbilt stepped in the way.

And it felt so good that it was going to come at the expense of Florida State, the team that earned a national seed when Clemson thought it deserved one.

As the Tigers burst to a 3-0 second-inning lead and looked poised to blow Vanderbilt out of the stadium, it seemed more than OK to start talking about a Super Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium -- the first in eight years.

It seemed OK for Clemson fans to celebrate the Seminoles' home flameout in the Tallahassee Regional.

And hours later, the feel was all too familiar: Clemson staring at an elimination game on its home field after a 4-3 loss to the Commodores.



"We're fighting for our lives, but I believe in our club," said Monte Lee, whose team has to face St. John's at noon today.

Ten days before, the Tigers were scoring 17 runs in an inning against Notre Dame. Saturday night, Clemson produced a mere one hit in the final six innings.

This was sort of the fear coming in, a legitimate one. Yes, this team could go off and look flashy with the long ball. But what happens when it faces some good pitching in pressurized postseason situations?

Lee didn't have many concerns entering this program's third consecutive home regional, but situational hitting with runners on base was one of them. Clemson left eight runners on Saturday night and struck out nine times.

Friday, a mere one run through the first five innings contributed to Lee having to dip into his bullpen in a 10th-inning win over Morehead State.

The Tigers seemed to be back in their groove in the first two innings Saturday, though, threatening to chase surprise starter Zach King from the game early.

But even within that burst there were missed opportunities to create a bigger cushion and perhaps put the Commodores away. In the first, Kyle Wilkie grounded into a double play and then Justin Hawkins grounded out with runners on first and second.

In the second, after Logan Davidson singled to score Sam Hall from second, Seth Beer grounded into a double play.

The game then changed in the bottom of the second when Vanderbilt got to shaky starter Jake Higginbotham for three runs. Higginbotham wasn't able to make it out of the fourth for his shortest outing since March 31 against Boston College.

The Tigers left two on in the third when Jordan Greene and Hawkins struck out swinging. Beer lined into a double play in the fourth with Patrick Cromwell on second.

And in the seventh, after Davidson led off with a single, the next three batters (Beer, Chris Williams, Wilkie) struck out swinging.

Still, Beer stepped to the plate in the top of the ninth with two outs and Davidson on first after a walk. Everyone was thinking go-ahead two-run homer, Ryley Gilliam closes the deal and the Tigers walk away winners in yet another close one.

Not on this night, against these pitchers. This long ball wasn't long enough, as Beer flied out to center.

After the win over Morehead State gave Clemson its school-record 15th victory by one run, losing by a run to Vanderbilt showed it's not as easy to pull out the nail-biters against strong competition.

"The big difference was their bullpen did a great job against us," Lee said. "We had some opportunities with runners on base and they pitched out of some tough spots. So you've got to give them credit. Their pitching staff executed pitches in big situations and we just couldn't come up with the big hit with runners on base."

Clemson is now 8-7 in its last three home regionals. From 1998 to 2010, the Tigers were 27-3 in home NCAA Tournament games.

Now this team has to win three straight games to avoid losing its third consecutive home NCAA Regional.

That's how close Lee is to the first difficult offseason of his young Clemson tenure.

"Our team has won a lot of close games, has come from behind and has won," Lee said. "We've won 46 games this year, so our guys are used to winning. Our guys will be ready to play. They'll be very confident. And some guys are going to have to step up. And we're going to have to step up out of the bullpen because we've used quite a few guys in these first two games."

