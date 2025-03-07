Dominance and consistency

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!



Dabo Swinney might've surprised some folks last week when he didn't express any misgivings at all about movement toward the SEC and Big Ten combining for eight automatic bids in a 14- or 16-team playoff.

"Hey man, whatever. I don't waste time focusing on a bunch of things I can't control. Whatever happens happens -- all I know is ain't nobody been in the playoffs more than Clemson. Seven out of 10 years. So, pretty good odds. Seven out of 10 years. And I think we've got the most playoff wins, or tied for the most playoff wins. So whatever system they want to come up with. I'm just worried about Clemson. If we keep doing our job we'll be fine."

The "keep doing our job" part takes on a different meaning now in the immediate aftermath of the ACC agreeing to a settlement that, in addition to basically wiping away the Grant of Rights, gives an unequal share of the revenue to the biggest achievers and biggest brands.

One layer to it from the Clemson lens is the raised stakes for football. There's a lot more money riding on it now for Swinney and everyone else. And if your reaction to that is: "OK Dabo, no more wild experiments with coaching hires please" you wouldn't be too far out of line.

But start to look at the bigger picture -- the one Swinney illustrated with the perspective above -- and something that we believe needs to be discussed really hits home.

