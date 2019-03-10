Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Rivals.com listed Dexter Lawrence among 10 players whose stock took a hit during the NFL Combine, and the network wasn’t alone in expressing such sentiment.

Lawrence ran an impressive 5.05 40 at 342 pounds but pulled up with a strained quad injury that sidelined him for the other meat-market activity tests.

Draft stock isn’t a tangible commodity; the range within which a prospect likely will be picked is guesswork, and often uneducated and speculative guessing at that. It’s an inherent flaw of trying to predict what 32 different decision-makers are thinking.

So Lawrence could come back at Clemson’s pro day Thursday, post superlative workout numbers, and maybe he’s all the rage. Or maybe the buzz continues in a negative direction, to be determined.