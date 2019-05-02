Clemson checks out familiar big-name junior QB
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
With Clemson’s quarterback pursuits this cycle coming to a close, its attention could soon turn to identifying its target for the 2021 class.
Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park’s Drake Maye, one of the region’s most prominent prospects at the position, drew area recruiter Danny Pearman to a practice last week.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news