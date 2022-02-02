DUDLEY TO CLEMSON

He joins Lanett (Ala.) defensive tackle Caden Story as the Tigers' four-star Yellowhammer State acquisitions today. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! For that matter, Dudley gives Clemson two signees from Montgomery Catholic high school for this class, as three-star safety Kylon Griffin pledged to the Tigers last week as another late-cycle addition. Like both Story and Griffin, Dudley had been committed elsewhere -- having pledged to Oregon late in the summer. But Oregon's head coaching change in December prompted Dudley to open the door. And with linebacker commitment Jaren Kanak following Brent Venables to Oklahoma, Clemson reached out immediately in its quest for a replacement. Dudley had held Clemson in high regard early in his recruitment; one year ago, the Tigers and Alabama were his favorites before the process began taking shape. Florida also had his attention a month ago but fell off, and then Dudley rebuffed overtures from Texas and LSU in advance of last weekend's Clemson official visit.

In circling back to Dudley, the Tigers netted their 10th prospect rated at least four stars for the cycle. New defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin thus collected Dudley along with Tampa (Fla.) Gaither's Kobe McCloud to form his first linebacker class. Dudley becomes the Tigers' 20th signee for 2022. Fourteen of the Tigers' 20 signees are from out-of-state. Clemson's 2022 recruiting class is now ranked 10th nationally by Rivals.com. From THE TIGER FAN SHOP: More marked down officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear! Visit The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!