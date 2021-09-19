**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

****************************************

CLEMSON | Almost all Clemson fans despise the "SEC is king" theme and thus concede that alleged superiority as grudgingly as they'd concede someone raiding their tailgate coolers of all the booze.

They can't stand Florida and Dan Mullen.

They undoubtedly respect Nick Saban and his rampaging, better-with-age monster, but they really wish he'd just retire already.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

That's the contextual backdrop for a most remarkable and telling phenomenon late Saturday afternoon.

A bunch of Clemson fans walked back to their tailgates for a lengthy lightning delay looking desperately for two types of proof: liquor, and evidence of a competent offense.

And they found it when they turned on the "it just means more" game of the week in Gainesville.

Emory Jones is not remotely the most talented quarterback on Florida's roster, and yet the Gators were going up and down the field on Alabama with him at the controls.