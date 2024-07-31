CLEMSON -- In July of 2011, Brad Scott asked his son Jeff how long it'd be before Sammy Watkins would be ready to make a major freshman splash.

Jeff guessed that it'd maybe be by the third or fourth game.

A few weeks later, Watkins lit it up on the first day of camp. That evening, Dabo Swinney closed the door to a staff meeting and told his assistants: "Oh ... my ... goodness."