Early catalyst?

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON -- In July of 2011, Brad Scott asked his son Jeff how long it'd be before Sammy Watkins would be ready to make a major freshman splash.

Jeff guessed that it'd maybe be by the third or fourth game.

A few weeks later, Watkins lit it up on the first day of camp. That evening, Dabo Swinney closed the door to a staff meeting and told his assistants: "Oh ... my ... goodness."

A younger Sammy Watkins is shown here in Death Valley in September of 2011.
A younger Sammy Watkins is shown here in Death Valley in September of 2011. (AP)

He was referring to Watkins.

Jeff Scott then asked Swinney what that meant for Watkins' positioning in the pecking order at receiver.

The response: "If Sammy is not the starter right now, we've lost all credibility with our players."

