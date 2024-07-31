Early catalyst?
CLEMSON -- In July of 2011, Brad Scott asked his son Jeff how long it'd be before Sammy Watkins would be ready to make a major freshman splash.
Jeff guessed that it'd maybe be by the third or fourth game.
A few weeks later, Watkins lit it up on the first day of camp. That evening, Dabo Swinney closed the door to a staff meeting and told his assistants: "Oh ... my ... goodness."
He was referring to Watkins.
Jeff Scott then asked Swinney what that meant for Watkins' positioning in the pecking order at receiver.
The response: "If Sammy is not the starter right now, we've lost all credibility with our players."
