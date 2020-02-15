The practice of utilizing midyear enrollment is by no means new. We can remember cases as far back as 25 years ago, and the trend comes and goes.

With the advent of an early signing period, more schools are pitching early enrollment in part as a means to get some kids locked into their class earlier. In effect, it’s insurance and improves the odds the player will stick with his commitment and get into your hands.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Here’s believing, though, that Clemson has increasingly incorporated early enrollment into its recruiting plan as a cunning piece of recruiting and developmental strategy.