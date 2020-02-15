News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-15 07:51:37 -0600') }} football Edit

Early enrollment quite beneficial

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

The practice of utilizing midyear enrollment is by no means new. We can remember cases as far back as 25 years ago, and the trend comes and goes.

With the advent of an early signing period, more schools are pitching early enrollment in part as a means to get some kids locked into their class earlier. In effect, it’s insurance and improves the odds the player will stick with his commitment and get into your hands.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Here’s believing, though, that Clemson has increasingly incorporated early enrollment into its recruiting plan as a cunning piece of recruiting and developmental strategy.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}