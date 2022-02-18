Early priority

CLEMSON -- It's been quite a month-and-a-half for Thomas Austin. During bowl practices, he was positively stoked to be coaching a position (tight ends) with coach Kyle Richardson in the thick of recovery from back surgery. Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com! Then Austin tested positive for COVID and had to drive his family home from Disney World, watching the Cheez-It Bowl from the couch while Richardson coached tight ends from the box.

Clemson first-year offensive line coach Thomas Austin may have to dip into the NCAA Transfer Portal later this spring. (Tigerillustrated.com)

Hunter Rayburn's last season in Clemson was his best by far. (Tigerillustrated.com)

Three players started at center last season for Clemson: Matt Bockhorst, Trotter and Rayburn. It's looking like a distinct possibility that none of those three will be available for Austin in 2022. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Ouch. Transfer portal, anyone? So while Clemson's offensive line will get some important pieces back moving forward -- Dietrick Pennington and John Williams, mainly -- attrition continues to be a theme for a line that was hit hard by injuries last season. When the Tigers were practicing for the Cheez-It Bowl, behind Rayburn was Trent Howard so he'd have to be considered a candidate. One prominent name on the minds of fans is Ryan Linthicum, who came in with high acclaim. And while it's easy to sit here and say the spotlight will be on Linthicum this offseason, we'll stop short of that given that he played just seven snaps last season. Our best bet for Austin's immediate answer is moving Will Putnam from right guard to center. Putnam played 633 snaps last season while starting 10 games, and he has 22 career starts.

Dabo Swinney felt freshman interior offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington was two-deep good last August. (Tigerillustrated.com)