Early priority
CLEMSON -- It's been quite a month-and-a-half for Thomas Austin.
During bowl practices, he was positively stoked to be coaching a position (tight ends) with coach Kyle Richardson in the thick of recovery from back surgery.
Then Austin tested positive for COVID and had to drive his family home from Disney World, watching the Cheez-It Bowl from the couch while Richardson coached tight ends from the box.
Now Austin, whose promotion to offensive line coach was official after the season, has his work cut out for him with the center position a total unknown heading into spring practice.
Not to present Thursday's news of Hunter Rayburn giving up football as some unexpected bombshell; the staff had known for quite a while that Rayburn's future was in some real doubt, though they were undoubtedly hopeful there'd be resolution and he'd be cleared to resume.
But now that it's official, the prime immediate task is clear for Austin as he prepares to hit the field in a couple weeks after 11 years of Robbie Caldwell running the show.
As we have stated, the future for Mason Trotter is not certain. He missed the Cheez-It Bowl, and the big question with him is whether he'll be eligible to play moving forward.
Three players started at center last season for Clemson: Matt Bockhorst, Trotter and Rayburn. It's looking like a distinct possibility that none of those three will be available for Austin in 2022.
Ouch. Transfer portal, anyone?
So while Clemson's offensive line will get some important pieces back moving forward -- Dietrick Pennington and John Williams, mainly -- attrition continues to be a theme for a line that was hit hard by injuries last season.
When the Tigers were practicing for the Cheez-It Bowl, behind Rayburn was Trent Howard so he'd have to be considered a candidate.
One prominent name on the minds of fans is Ryan Linthicum, who came in with high acclaim. And while it's easy to sit here and say the spotlight will be on Linthicum this offseason, we'll stop short of that given that he played just seven snaps last season.
Our best bet for Austin's immediate answer is moving Will Putnam from right guard to center. Putnam played 633 snaps last season while starting 10 games, and he has 22 career starts.
Pennington has everything you want in an offensive lineman, but given that he suffered a torn ACL in September it'd be a surprise if he's able to go through full contact during the spring.
Last August, Clemson started camp with Bockhorst trying to learn a position he'd never played and it did not come easily for him once the season started.
At least Austin and the line have more of a head start this time after losing Rayburn, who'd have been the favorite to start at center in 2022.
