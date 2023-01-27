CLEMSON -- Way back in the offseason, before PJ Hall endured his second surgery over the summer, Hunter Tyson was perhaps having some doubts about his decision to return. He met with Brad Brownell and had one question: "Are we going to win?" Brownell was confident they would, and that feeling was rooted in the very reasonable idea that an experienced nucleus of veteran talent would produce results. Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com! What was harder to envision, though, was freshmen supplying important contributions along the way.

Clemson true freshman big man Chauncey Wiggins scored a career-high 12 points versus Georgia Tech. (AP)

And not just contributing, but looking exceptionally comfortable and smooth while doing so. As much as Josh Pastner raved about the steely and commanding veteran presence of Brevin Galloway, Hall and Tyson after his team fell at Clemson earlier this week, not far beneath that layer was an eye-opening showing from Chauncey Wiggins. Which followed an eye-opening showing from Dillon Hunter three days earlier in a narrow win over Virginia Tech. That's really a big part of the novelty with this group. Not only are the Tigers demonstrating things that seemed possible and even predictable with the presence of Hall and Tyson, but they're making themselves more captivating by showing us things we did not expect. And they'll need more of the same from the young guys Saturday at Florida State with Galloway out following an emergency surgery he underwent for testicular torsion. Chase Hunter has a chance at returning in Tallahassee after missing the past three games with a foot injury. Alex Hemenway is less likely to play and is expected to sit for the 10th consecutive game with a foot injury. The stats sheet doesn't tell the full story of Wiggins' 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting against Georgia Tech. You had to watch the guy quickly pulling up for a long jumper just inside the 3-point line and drilling it, or effortlessly hitting two shots beyond the arc, or doing some nifty work around the rim. Dillon Hunter doesn't really dazzle, and he's struggled with his shooting this season. But amid the absence of his brother Chase and struggles from fellow freshman Josh Beadle, Dillon provides a calming influence and is a solid presence -- not just with the ball in his hands, but on the defensive end too. This freshman class was a source of optimism when it signed with Brownell. But frequently the look and feel from some of these guys, R.J. Godfrey included, is just different. Because they look so ... comfortable.

True freshman guard Dillon Hunter is one of five Tigers from the Greater Atlanta area. (AP)

It's a look Galloway certainly didn't have years ago when he was a first-year player. He marveled at what he saw from Wiggins and Hunter in the victories over the Hokies and Yellow Jackets, during which the two played big minutes and supplied big contributions. "Me as a freshman, I was a deer in the headlights," he said. "I was scared. To see them out there ... to be able to come in and make an impact off the rip is beautiful. And obviously we're going to need them down the stretch. It's a long year, and obviously the older guys are not going to have our best nights some nights. And we're going to need the guys to come in with energy and give us some life." Entering the season it was hard to envision a scenario in which this team would be missing Chase Hunter and Hemenway -- two of the reasons Brownell gave Tyson in expressing confidence the Tigers would be good -- and manage to beat an ACC team by 21 points. Wiggins was a revelation first in the victory at Pittsburgh, when he showed no fear in draining a key basket late. He was also a bright spot in last week's loss at Wake Forest, going 3-for-6 from 3-point range. "I felt like Christmastime is when he really started to make some moves," Brownell said. "There's so much to learn on both ends of the court that your head starts spinning a little bit, and then you miss a couple of shots and you're just going fast. Now I'll tell you his poise is one thing we recognized in recruiting him. We didn't think it was going to take him long that way. We knew he could shoot, and he can pass. ... He gets an open shot, he's not afraid to shoot it in."

True freshman forward R.J. Godfrey was a Rivals150 prospect last winter. (Getty)