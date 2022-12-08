CLEMSON -- Clemson's last three victories, over Penn State and then Wake Forest and then last night against Towson, are impressive by any measure. When you learn over the summer that PJ Hall needs knee surgery and you're looking at the early-season schedule, you swallow hard when you see these three games. Even with Hall not all the way back but still very much a force, Brad Brownell even swallowed hard Wednesday on his way to Littlejohn Coliseum as he knew the challenge that awaited his team. Get on the inside and become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com! "This is a hard game," he said. "These guys are good. Most guys are scheduling 300 NET teams, three or four of them. And we're trying to avoid all that. We're trying to schedule somebody we think has a chance to be in the Top 100. "It's dangerous, right? But we think it prepares us. We think it helps with the end result. You can lose it. Driving in tonight I wasn't excited about it. But I am now. Because we beat a good team."

Brad Brownell's team has weathered some early-season bumps, carrying an 8-2 record into Atlanta this weekend. (Getty)

The task moving forward is to balance the excitement over real progress, real reasons this team has shown it can be a good team, with the realism of the challenge ahead and strides still left to be made. Since opening the season against The Citadel on Nov. 7, this group has played seven home games in a month. Between now and Jan. 11, there's a mere one game at Littlejohn (Dec. 30 against N.C. State). Yes, two of the upcoming games away from Clemson are pretty close to home: this Saturday against Loyola Chicago in Atlanta, and then a short trip to Greenville for a visit from Richmond a week later. But the home-court juice that helped propel this team in the last three games won't be as plentiful over the next month, which also includes trips to Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh. So while the 8-2 start has been marked by some refreshing revelations, more still needs to come for this team to achieve what it desires. Against Towson, Clemson made 14 of 23 3-pointers (60.9 percent) and shot 53.8 percent from the field. Its best players, Hall and Hunter Tyson, took over the game and combined for 42 points. Tyson's stat line was pretty gorgeous: 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting (4-of-5 from 3), 14 rebounds, four assists.

(From L to R): Chase Hunter and Hunter Tyson are averaging just under 15 points per game this season. (Getty)

On top of that, Alex Hemenway (15 points) and Chase Hunter (14 points) were pretty good in underscoring the multitude of ways this team can beat you on the offensive end. That's what feels different and invigorating about this team. And yet they were down seven early in the second half. Even with all those bright and shiny offensive stats they didn't have the game fully in hand until the final minute. "With what we did offensively tonight, this should have been a 15-point win," Brownell said. "This should have been a game we win by 15 and feel good the last seven or eight minutes of the game. But that wasn't the case. So we're making it harder at times. Thankfully guys are making plays and we were able to get this one done that way." The breakdowns are coming on the defensive end, where Clemson allowed Towson to turn 15 offensive rebounds into 18 second-chance points. Closing out defensive possessions has been a bit of a problem this season, and that was easily the most frustrating part of last night for not just Brownell but the players. The Tigers allowed 19 offensive rebounds in a loss at South Carolina, and 17 in a narrow defeat to Iowa. Boxing out was a chore again Wednesday. "Things like that still eat at you," Hall said. "You're watching the film and you try to go out there and fix stuff. Tonight they had 15. You've got to just go draw back up and get out there next time and win the close ones." Hall had just five rebounds in more than 28 minutes against Towson, and Brownell wasn't happy with that even considering Hall's continuing task of getting back to his old self conditioning-wise after missing the entire offseason.

P.J. Hall (left) is averaging just 19.6 minutes per game, but also 13 ppg. (Getty)