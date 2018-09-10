THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Not sure what is going on with Clemson's offensive line.

The shocking defensive busts and breakdowns drew most of the focus in the aftermath of Saturday night's game, but the offensive line problems should at least be 1A on the list of concerns.

Quite frankly, Clemson's offensive line got whipped way too much. And it greatly disrupted the flow and rhythm of the offense.