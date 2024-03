BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson made a big impression on longtime four-star defensive tackle target Christian Garrett and his parents during their campus visit over the weekend.

Following our update on the Bogart (Ga.) prospect in yesterday's Monday Insider, Tigerillustrated.com has additional details to release to subscribers in our second update of the day.

EASON HONES IN ON GEORGIA FOUR-STAR DEFENSIVE TACKLE (For subscribers-only)

************************

BIG MARCH DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!