The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series and won their seventh game in a row, improved to 11-1, while the Spartans fell to 8-5.

CLEMSON -- No. 9 Clemson overcame an early 4-0 deficit with eight runs in the second inning to defeat UNC Greensboro 12-5 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon.

The Spartans plated the game’s first four runs in the top of the second inning on two-out, run-scoring singles by Mitchell Smith, Zachary Walsh, Trey Truitt and Jeremy Wolf.

Jarren Purify responded with a three-run homer, his second of the year, in the bottom of the second inning. Cam Cannarella made it back-to-back homers with his third long ball of the year to tie the score 4-4. After Will Taylor scored on a wild pitch to give Clemson the lead, Andrew Ciufo lined a two-run single. Jacob Hinderleider added a two-out, run-scoring single in the frame.

In the fourth inning, Nolan Nawrocki extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single, then Hinderleider ripped a two-run single.

Caleb Cozart belted a two-out, run-scoring triple in the top of the fifth inning, then Ciufo lofted a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Jimmy Obertop added a two-out, run-scoring double in the seventh inning.

Rocco Reid (1-0) earned his first career win by tossing 2.1 hitless and scoreless innings in relief with one strikeout. Austin Gordon got the start, allowing seven hits, five earned runs and three walks in 4.2 innings. Joe Allen pitched the final two innings, allowing no hits, no runs and striking out two batters.

Spartan starter Noah Chapman (1-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded seven runs on four hits in 1.1 innings pitched.

The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

