CLEMSON -- The portion of practice the media is permitted to view is but a fraction of the overall sample size that everyone behind the curtain gets to see.

Yet what we saw and heard during the tempo period of practice earlier this week was quite illuminating of an important big-picture theme.

Give a gift subscription to Tigerillustrated.com!

From the moment that the first-team offense huddled to go out in the brief but spirited competition against the defense, there was one major voice that rose above all others on one side of the field.