Clemson's staff has its sights set on adding another elite offensive tackle to its two four-star junior offensive line commitments, and it got its first swing at a priority target Saturday.

Lititz (Pa.) Warwick high-four star Nolan Rucci flew in with parents and friends for a day trip to see the Tigers’ 45-14 victory against Florida State.