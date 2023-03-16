CLEMSON -- To Brad Brownell's most passionate defenders, the 2022-23 season will go down as one of high achievement.

One that ended with the NCAA Tournament selection committee ignoring the eye test, followed by the team not wanting to be there in the first round of the no-account NIT.

These buzzwords ("eye test," "didn't want to be there") are familiar because Clemson fans, and fans everywhere outside the SEC, have mocked them when associated with football in a conference where it just means more.

It never totally adds up when SEC fans get to have it both ways. As in, bragging about superiority when one of the heavyweights roughs up someone in a non-playoff bowl game. And then chalking it up to indifference when one of the heavyweights doesn't show well in one of those games.

The lesson is similar as we're trying to assess the unceremonious and even embarrassing end to Brownell's 13th season at Clemson.