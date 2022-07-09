First-year defensive tackles coach Nick Eason had a little fun on social media this week, mockingly recreating his own recruitment 24 years ago because he didn't have the social media element to it.

Based on the value Eason has brought to Clemson's recruiting class -- enhanced even more by Friday night's addition of Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson four-star defensive tackle Peter Woods -- a modern comparable NIL bidding war for Eason's coaching services would be a negotiation to behold.

Landing Woods punctuated a momentous five or so weeks in which the Tigers have scored 14 commitments, a dozen of which are rated as four-stars by Rivals.com. We have argued Woods to be of five-star quality, and the only two four-star exceptions have been the pair of tight end commitments ranked as high-three stars.