TigerIllustrated - ESPN's Mark Schlabach appears on The Clemson Dubcast

In this edition of The Clemson Dubcast, ESPN.com columnist Mark Schlabach joins longtime Tigerillustrated.com senior writer Larry Williams for a wide-ranging interview.

Some of the topics:

Why Schlabach voted Clemson No. 1 in his preseason top 25 for 2021, the recent craziness at South Carolina, Auburn and Tennessee and why some national voices are calling Dabo Swinney one of the most polarizing figures in the sport.