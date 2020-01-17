CLEMSON | Travis Etienne, Clemson's all-time leading rusher, will again carry the football for the Tigers in 2020. The high profile back announced Friday his intentions to return for his senior season after heavily weighing an early jump to the National Football League.

The Jennings (La.) native became the Tigers' all-time leader in rushing yardage last Monday in New Orleans in the CFP National Championship clash with eventual winner LSU.

During Monday night's matchup, former Clemson all-time rusher Raymond Priester issued the following statement from a social media account:

"Let me be the first to say... Congratulations Travis Etienne, the new Career Rushing Leader at Clemson University!"

Priester held the top spot among all-time Clemson rushers since the conclusion of the 1997 season.

Heading into his final season Etienne has now rushed for 4,038 yards (7.8) AVG) and 56 touchdowns. Perhaps understated is his production as a receiver, as well, as to this point he has accumulated 54 catches for 567 yards and six scores.

Etienne became a second-team All-America pick at the conclusion of the 2019 season.