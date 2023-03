Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!

In our third feature here on day one of spring practice in Clemson, South Carolina, Tigerillustrated.com has a lot of ground to cover with plenty of additional team-related nuggets, freshmen intel, Garrett Riley info and more, including of course details on five-star freshman defensive lineman Peter Woods and Rivals100 freshman defensive end Tomarrion Parker.

EVENING UPDATE: DAY ONE SPRING PRACTICE INSIDER & FRESHMEN NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

Check out EVERY Clemson collectible & memorabilia item at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE! Includes personally-autographed Trevor Lawrence, DeAndre Hopkins, Travis Etienne and D.J. Uiagalelei officially-licensed Clemson gear.