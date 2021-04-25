The state of South Carolina no longer produces the volume of recruitable prospects for Clemson as it once did. Having said that, over the years the Palmetto State has had more than its share of five-star prospects.

In this feature, Tigerillustrated.com goes back into the archives and lists every 5-star recruit the state has produced since 1996, which predates the Rivals.com era. The Rivals.com network began ranking prospects in 1999.