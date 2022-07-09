Every highly-rated recruit out of Alabama in the Dabo Swinney Era

Friday night's commitment announcement from Rivals100 defensive lineman Peter Woods was the latest in a line of highly-rated acquisitions for Clemson under head football coach and Alabama native Dabo Swinney.

In addition, the Tigers are still involved with numerous highly-regarded prospects from the state in the 2022-23 cycle, notably four-star defensive end Hunter Osborne of Trussville and offensive tackle Stanton Ramil of Alabaster. Osborne, who officially visited Clemson last month, has held the Tigers at or near the top of his pecking order.

Below comprises every recruit from the state of Alabama with at least a four-star billing from Rivals.com since Swinney became head coach.

