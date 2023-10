BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney would probably push back at a lot of the questions about his football team now, particularly on offense. But when the product is this bad most everything is fair game.

And given the confidence and even swagger that were abundant before the season by many inside of the football offices, only to be non-existent now, it's probably time for every person on that side of the ball to ask themselves some tough questions.

Because the available sample size suggests almost every notion they had of themselves entering the season was way off.

As in, off a cliff.

