Coaches love to use social media to speak to their audience – often players or recruits. This often comes in the form of passing along a motivational quote.

A popular one comes from former Clemson basketball assistant Shaka Smart, now Texas’ coach. “Players think, “Play me and I’ll show you,’” Smart says. “Coaches think, “Show me and I’ll play you.’”

There is so much truth in that, and it’s one of the great divides from the outsider or fan perspective.

If we’ve said it once, we’ll say it a million times more; coaches tend to make decisions off of trust.

There were plenty of folks clamoring for Deshaun Watson to start the 2014 opener – most of whom had never witnessed a practice snap – and even more who felt the Tigers should have in hindsight.