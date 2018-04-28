THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Coaches love to use social media to speak to their audience – often players or recruits. This often comes in the form of passing along a motivational quote.
A popular one comes from former Clemson basketball assistant Shaka Smart, now Texas’ coach. “Players think, “Play me and I’ll show you,’” Smart says. “Coaches think, “Show me and I’ll play you.’”
There is so much truth in that, and it’s one of the great divides from the outsider or fan perspective.
If we’ve said it once, we’ll say it a million times more; coaches tend to make decisions off of trust.
There were plenty of folks clamoring for Deshaun Watson to start the 2014 opener – most of whom had never witnessed a practice snap – and even more who felt the Tigers should have in hindsight.
Yet while we can reasonably disagree with personnel conclusions, here’s believing those decisions legitimately are not made strictly because Dabo Swinney and staff are married to going with the veteran who has simply put in his time. If that were the case, Dexter Lawrence, Mitch Hyatt and Sammy Watkins would have had to wait their turns much longer.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news