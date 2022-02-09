The absence of Dexter Lawrence was a major story entering Clemson's 2018 playoff appearance, but a relative footnote after the Tigers wrecked Notre Dame and Alabama.

Another Lawrence (Trevor) ended up being the major theme, but on the defensive side of the ball it helped that Clemson had a capable defensive tackle to fill in for Lawrence.

Albert Huggins was more than ready for his opportunity. He started both playoff games and had five tackles in the 44-16 romp of the Crimson Tide in California.

The topic of that 2018 defensive line came up last week when Dabo Swinney was marveling at the depth that will be boasted by his 2022 defensive line, and particularly the defensive tackles.