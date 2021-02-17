TigerIllustrated - Fair questions

Fair questions
CLEMSON -- The last time Brent Venables visited with the media was Dec. 28.
The next time he visits with the media will be late February or early March.
Under normal circumstances, plenty of fans would read the aforementioned passage and interpret it as yet another example of the media whining about access.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
But these aren't normal circumstances. Venables' defense was completely undressed in its last game.
Thus the people most incensed about the lack of access to him are, you guessed it, the fans.
