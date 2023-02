CLEMSON -- In December of 2021 he rolled the dice on two inexperienced replacements for Brent Venables and Tony Elliott, and now one half of Dabo Swinney's experiment is being paid a lot of money to do nothing.

Offense has naturally been the focus in the weeks since Swinney fired Brandon Streeter and brought in Garrett Riley.

Yet a year ago Swinney was walking much farther out on a limb with his promotion of Wes Goodwin than with Streeter, who'd actually been a position coach and who'd even been a coordinator at a previous stop.

Turns out some of the natural initial questions about Goodwin were fair.