CLEMSON -- When looking back at Clemson's most recent 60 minutes of offensive football, there's a great deal of mystery and confoundment that comes in trying to figure out how a team can reach the end zone just one time while totaling 484 yards, 101 plays and 34 first downs.

There might be a tendency to chalk it up to freaky luck and move on. Because most every time you put up those types of numbers, you're going to put up a lot of points and probably win.

Give a gift subscription to Tigerillustrated.com!

But even when the Tigers moved the ball well in their last game of 2022, a familiar weakness from the past two seasons had to be viewed as a contributing factor that removed some of the mystery from the Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee.