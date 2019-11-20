THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Think back to last year's games against Florida State and Wake Forest, and you probably think they were all-out offensive assaults.

The scores -- an aggregate 122-13 in favor of Clemson -- certainly indicate such.

What's easily forgotten is the first-quarter struggles of the offense in both games.

The game in Tallahassee was scoreless after 15 minutes. The game in Winston-Salem was a mere 7-0 in favor of the visitors entering the second quarter.

Clemson had a total of six first-quarter punts in those games before it awoke to unleash the unholy fury we remember against the Seminoles and Demon Deacons. A four-touchdown second quarter at FSU and a three-touchdown second quarter at Wake Forest opened the gates on those epic beatdowns.

The reason we bring up this year-old history is to illustrate the fact that, once upon a time during Clemson's 15-0 run last year, slow starts were viewed as a serious trouble spot as everyone looked to the College Football Playoff.