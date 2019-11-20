News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-20 14:40:34 -0600') }} football Edit

Fast lane

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated
Senior Writer

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Think back to last year's games against Florida State and Wake Forest, and you probably think they were all-out offensive assaults.

The scores -- an aggregate 122-13 in favor of Clemson -- certainly indicate such.

What's easily forgotten is the first-quarter struggles of the offense in both games.

The game in Tallahassee was scoreless after 15 minutes. The game in Winston-Salem was a mere 7-0 in favor of the visitors entering the second quarter.

Clemson had a total of six first-quarter punts in those games before it awoke to unleash the unholy fury we remember against the Seminoles and Demon Deacons. A four-touchdown second quarter at FSU and a three-touchdown second quarter at Wake Forest opened the gates on those epic beatdowns.

The reason we bring up this year-old history is to illustrate the fact that, once upon a time during Clemson's 15-0 run last year, slow starts were viewed as a serious trouble spot as everyone looked to the College Football Playoff.

Averaging 543 yards and 46 points per game, Clemson's offense would like to continue its momentum next week in Columbia.
Averaging 543 yards and 46 points per game, Clemson's offense would like to continue its momentum next week in Columbia. (US Presswire)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}